Healey takes action to bring in 10 GW of new energy, save $10 billion

Governor Maura Healey is setting strong new targets for bringing more energy into Massachusetts and lowering energy bills. The Executive Order she has signed outlines her all-of-the-above approach to energy supply and directs her administration to secure 10 new gigawatts (GW) of energy resources for Massachusetts by 2035, as well as 5 GW of new energy storage.

Governor Healey’s directive requires agencies to pursue a range of energy resources and ensure adequate supplies in place to meet growing demand and lower bills. The Executive Order outlines directives for state agencies related to solar, storage, wind, load management, gas, nuclear, and geothermal, leading to an estimated savings of $10 billion for Massachusetts residents and businesses. Governor Healey signed the Executive Order at Lynch Elementary School in Winchester, which is powered entirely from roof-mounted and ground-mounted solar.

Governor Healey laid out her energy supply plan amidst a dramatic spike in oil and gas prices due to President Trump’s costly war and his failed energy policies that have taken American sources of energy like wind and solar off the table.

“The American people are now paying the price as oil and gas bills go through the roof because of President Trump’s costly war,” said Governor Healey. “I believe in an all-of-the-above approach to energy – that means solar, wind, gas, nuclear and hydro. While the President is taking American-built energy sources off the table, in Massachusetts, we are saying yes to more supply from more sources of energy. We are saying yes to American jobs and American energy independence. And we are saying yes to lowering energy bills for all.”

“When we invest in Massachusetts energy, we invest in Massachusetts energy jobs,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “It’s Massachusetts gas, solar, offshore wind and electric workers that are keeping our lights on, homes warm and businesses moving. For many, these are 24/7, 365-day jobs. We need to support our in-state energy supply and the workforce that makes it possible.”

“Setting firm targets and laying out a clear energy supply strategy will provide certainty and stability as we work to lower energy bills,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “And by building more energy resources with a fixed price, we can give Massachusetts a competitive edge. We’re going to work as a region to power our communities and ensure more affordable, reliable service.”

More Energy for

Massachusetts

ISO New England projects that electricity consumption could rise by nearly 15 percent by 2035 and 50 percent by 2045, with peak electricity demand in the winter growing even faster. This is true across the country, as demand for electricity climbs and the cost to update the aging American electrical grid rises.

The Executive Order establishes a target of 10 GW of new energy supply-side and demand-side resources over the next 10 years, as well as a separate target for 5 GW of energy storage. 10 GW is roughly the equivalent of enough power for 2 million households. The 10 GW target includes 4 GW of new in-state solar and 3.5 GW of new electric demand reduction to be achieved through load management strategies such as energy efficiency, virtual power plants, and electric vehicle charging management. This builds on Massachusetts’ successful strategy of demand management over the past 20 years, during which electricity demand has declined while the economy has grown, increasing our overall energy productivity. Because of these past investments, all customers are saving $800 million every year – or on average, $20 each month – due to utilities not needing to spend on transmission and distribution infrastructure or buy electricity for their customers.

How We Get There

Governor Healey is directing agencies to take a number of immediate steps to get more affordable energy built in the near future, including to:

Ramp up efforts to build more solar projects before President Trump ends federal support;

Expand opportunities for wind, nuclear power, and fusion energy;

Explore natural gas and other fuel storage and delivery strategies to ensure reliability, avoid unnecessary spending and charges, and reduce reliance on imported liquefied natural gas.

Lower the cost of geothermal for heating and cooling; and,

Allow for flexible interconnection to make better use of the energy grid we already have and get more energy connected faster and cheaper.

Governor Healey filed the Energy Affordability, Independence, and Innovation Act to lower energy bills and bring more supply into Massachusetts. The legislation includes a key provision that would give the state more flexibility in procuring a range of energy resources when costs are at their lowest, rather than on a rigid schedule that locks ratepayers into high costs.