Healey-Driscoll administration awards more than $28 million in second year of Cannabis Social Equity Grant Program 

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced 194 grants totaling $28.8 million through the Cannabis Social Equity Grant Program, funded by the state’s Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund and administered by the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED). The program supports Massachusetts cannabis entrepreneurs from communities that have been disproportionately harmed by marijuana prohibition and enforcement and is designed to expand equitable participation in the Commonwealth’s regulated cannabis industry.

“The Cannabis Social Equity Grant Program is about turning policy into real economic opportunity,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “These investments support small businesses at critical stages of growth while helping communities across the Commonwealth benefit from a rapidly evolving industry.”

“EOED in partnership with the Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board has put in a lot of effort to positively influence social equity in cannabis for Massachusetts,” said Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board Chair Keisha Brice. “As the industry continues to evolve, we look forward to continuing the work and staying true to our commitment in helping minority operators and entrepreneurs.”

“The Social Equity Grant Program represents our continued commitment to building a cannabis industry in Massachusetts that is equitable, inclusive, and reflective of the communities most harmed by the war on drugs,” said Senator Adam Gómez (D-Springfield), Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy. “With these grants, we are not only supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of the licensing process—we are investing in economic opportunity, generational wealth creation, and fair participation in this growing industry. I am proud to see the Commonwealth take meaningful action to ensure that equity is not just a promise, but a practice.”

The Executive Office of Economic Development received 223 applications requesting more than $32 million in grant funding. Grant awards are distributed across four tiers based on an applicant’s licensure status with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC):

Tier 1: Entry into the regulated cannabis industry – maximum award of $25,000

Tier 2: Support for expenses essential to obtaining provisional licensure – maximum award of $50,000

Tier 3: Support for final licensure and commencement of operations – maximum award of $200,000

Tier 4: Funds to continue, improve, or expand licensed operations – maximum award of $300,000

In this round, EOED awarded:

Tier 1: 72 grants totaling $1.8 million

Tier 2: 19 grants totaling $950,000

Tier 3: 44 grants totaling $8.75 million

Tier 4: 59 grants totaling $17.31 million

A full list of FY26 grant award recipients is available on the EOED website.

The Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund was established by Section 14A of Chapter 94G of the General Laws to provide financial assistance to eligible applicants and encourage full participation in the Commonwealth’s regulated marijuana industry by entrepreneurs from communities disproportionately harmed by marijuana prohibition and enforcement.

In April 2024, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $2.3 million in grant funding from the Trust Fund to support eligible cannabis social equity license holders with urgent financial needs, followed by an additional $26 million awarded in Fiscal Year 2025 through the Cannabis Social Equity Grant Program. For more information, visit the Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund website.