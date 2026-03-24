150 BGCB teens receive laptops and celebrate 150th Anniversary of the first phone call

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

AT&T and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB) provided 150 refurbished laptops to local students, marking the 150th anniversary of the First Phone Call.

On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell successfully made the world’s first successful telephone call at his attic laboratory right here in downtown Boston. Bell’s startup, Bell Telephone Company, was created a year later, and eventually became American Telephone & Telegraph (AT&T).

To celebrate this historic Boston tech milestone, AT&T and BGCB hosted a telephone-themed STEM activity day for BGCB’s Ready to Work program. The Ready to Work teens were then surprised with 150 free laptops, provided by AT&T.

Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan participated in the AT&T and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston event where 150 refurbished laptops were provided to local students.

“Boston is where big ideas have always taken root, and our teens are the next great innovators, builders, and leaders,” said Robert Lewis Jr., Nicholas President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. “When young people have access to the right tools, there is no limit to what they can contribute to this city and beyond. We are grateful to AT&T for investing not just in technology, but in our next generation.”

BGCB’s Ready to Work program supports skill building and job readiness for students pursuing career and college goals.

“The call that sparked it all happened right here in Boston, the hub of innovation and revolutionary ideas. One hundred and fifty years later, AT&T employees continue to find new ways to connect people to greater possibility,” said John Emra, President of AT&T Northeast. “As AT&T invests in new technology and new ways to communicate, we’re also investing in the next generation of thinkers and doers. With Alexander Graham Bell in mind, we’re proud to help connect Ready to Work teens, so that they can carry on Boston’s proud legacy of innovation. These are the leaders of tomorrow and we’re grateful to Robert and his team at BGCB for their collaboration and relentless commitment to Boston students.”

During the STEM event, Ready to Work teens engaged with antique phones, historic photo selfie stations and soundwave experiments provided by the New Hampshire Telephone Museum.

“The New Hampshire Telephone Museum is proud to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first successful telephone call with AT&T and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston – a moment that forever changed the way people communicate. In the span of 150 years, the desire to communicate has inspired invention and technological progress,” said Megan Hurley, Director of Education and Development at The New Hampshire Telephone Museum. “We are excited to bring part of the museum’s collection and interactive exhibits to show the science and the evolution of the telephone, from hand-cranked wall phones to modern smartphones. The telephone’s story is one of innovation that has shaped modern life.”

AT&T has been a longstanding supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, collaborating in recent years on several initiatives to close the digital equity gap. In 2024, BGCB launched New England’s first AT&T Connected Learning Center at its Edgerley Family South Boston Club. This CLC offers Ready to Work teens free access to digital resources, including computer stations, Wi-Fi, a smart screen for lessons and teleconferencing, a podcast and music production studio, and other equipment.

These efforts are part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T is committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

Learn more at att.com.

More information about the NH Telephone Museum can be found at: www.nhtelephonemuseum.org.

Since its founding in 1893, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB) has been helping young people, especially those who need us most, build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders. BGCB does this by providing a safe haven filled with hope and opportunity, ongoing relationships with caring adults, and life-enhancing programs in six core program areas. The organization serves more than 15,000 individuals in 9 Clubs and through its YouthConnect program in partnership with the Boston Police Department. BGCB is an affiliate of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. For more information, visit BGCB on the web at bgcb.org.

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era. For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet. Our efforts particularly focus on uplifting underserved communities, including students, older adults, and those on tribal lands, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world and benefit from its opportunities.