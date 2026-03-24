CNC MEETING DATES

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 7 PM, Knights of Columbus

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The agenda will include a presentation by the New England Revolution and Kevin Bogle, Boston Parks and Recreation, with an update on Barry Playground. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]