DiDomenico speaks at Portal to Hope’s legislator panel

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined colleagues and advocates at Portal to Hope’s “Talk Priorities with Legislators” event at the Medford Police Department. DiDomenico and the other panelists discussed programs from local nonprofits that support victims of domestic violence and how legislators can support their efforts with funding and legislation. The Senator highlighted his efforts to bring in more funding for these programs and legislation he has led on such as the Healthy Youth Act, Language Access, as well advocating for the Safe Communities Act which was filed by another legislator. These bills would educate our children on forming respectful relationships free of violence, ensure access to public benefits and government resources for all residents regardless of their spoken language, and guarantee that our neighbors of any immigration status feel safe talking to the police and going to court to seek justice.

Senator Sal DiDomenico speaking on a panel alongside legislators and advocates at the Medford Police Department.

“I am proud to fight for Portal to Hope’s legislative priorities and support them and other fantastic organizations and agencies like Jane Doe Inc. and the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance as they face funding threats ahead,” said DiDomenico. “I want to thank Deb Fallon and her team at Portal to Hope for organizing this meeting and for all they do each day supporting victims of domestic violence in our communities.”

Portal To Hope is an award-winning non-profit organization committed to helping victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking crimes.