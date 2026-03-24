Kennedy Center announces ‘A Night of Impact’ in Charlestown

The John F. Kennedy Family Service Center will host its annual fundraiser, “A Night of Impact,” on Thursday, May 28, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at D.C. Beane and Associates, located at 125 Baxter Rd. This event invites the Charlestown community to come together for an evening of connection, celebration, and giving back.

Guests will enjoy live music and a welcoming atmosphere, while supporting programs that help children, families, and older adults thrive in Charlestown.

For more than 60 years, the Kennedy Center has been a steady presence in the neighborhood, offering early education, youth programming, family support, and services for older adults. Proceeds from this event will help sustain and expand these vital programs. “We are thrilled to bring the community together for A Night of Impact,” said Board President Eileen Ward. “This event is about celebrating Charlestown, supporting families, and strengthening our community. Every dollar raised helps ensure our neighbors have the resources they need to grow and thrive.”

The Center expresses gratitude to D.C. Beane and Associates for generously hosting the event.

Tickets are priced at $100 per person and include a drink ticket. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and community partners.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.kennedycenter.org/night-of-impact-2026/ or contact Crystal Galvin at [email protected].