St. Mary-St. Catherine Together with Friends of the Charlestown Library Announce a Free Holiday Concert

On Sunday, December 7, at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 55 Warren Street, the Beatrice MasterSingers will bring another popular hour-long program of familiar carols and anthems in interesting arrangements, mostly by David Wilcocks and John Rutter. An organ solo, and the congregational singing in the carol Deck the Hall and the hymns “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” and “Hark, The Herald Angles Sing,” will once more ring in the festive season.

The concert is free with a suggestion of donations to Harvest on Vine Food Pantry.

The Beatrice MasterSingers, a distinguished ensemble within the Dee Opera Company, was founded by Artistic Director Stephanie Beatrice to bring a unique level of vocal artistry to the presentation of choral music. This professional choir of 24 voices is dedicated not only to musical excellence but also to creating a profound listening experience rooted in the fundamentals of choral artistry. Every performance is crafted to embody a seamless, unified sound that honors the music’s intentions and captures an authentic expression of human connection.

We had some questions for Ms. Beatrice

Why did you form the Beatrice MasterSingers?

I’ve always had a dream of having my own professional choir, though seeing it being realized was a beautiful coincidence of fate. In March of last year I started my own opera company Dee Opera, with the hope that over time I could expand this company into a series of programs and ensembles that would be exemplars of the wonderous possibilities of excellence in music making. At the time I didn’t expect that the addition of a choral group would come so soon.

Fate would have it that Lee Eiseman reached out to me last year with the opportunity of performing for the annual Holiday Concert at the lovely St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Church, in the concert series that has been running around 40 years. With this opportunity I was able to put together a choir of professional opera singers – forming The Beatrice Mastersingers. Together, we were able to present a wonderful afternoon of advent music, born that evening was vision of a choral music that both Lee and I had been seeking.

The parallels of The Beatrice Mastersingers founding coming forth through the Christmas season feel poetic – I’m grateful to Lee Eiseman, St.Mary-St.Catherine of Siena Parish, and Friends of the Charlestown Library for their part in our origins and for having us back for another year of engaging and thoughtful music making.

Tell us about some of the individuals in the ensemble

I feel very grateful to know and be surrounded by so many talented professional musicians. The ensemble is comprised of friends and colleagues of mine that I have met over the years and have had the pleasure of making music with time and time again. Some are people whom I’ve had as friends since my time in school at New England Conservatory, and we’ve watched each other grow into the musicians we are today; we met others through work together in other musical projects. A community of friendship runs through the ensemble—with me, but also with each other.

These people are some of the most talented you’ll meet; together they are amazing, but you could pluck out any individual singer and have a star soloist. Each singer brings a unique sound and musical perspective. Their individual artistry, when melded together, creates a musical experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Some people might think opera singers can’t sing choral music, but I say Absolutely They Can! They don’t all have the same “sound,” but they all have heart, and artistry, and a love of singing. When we make music together the community within our ensemble vibrates as one.

Words cannot truly capture how special these people are to me. I have so much love and gratitude for each of them.

What are your plans for doing opera in Boston?

I’m excited to announce that Dee Opera will be performing for the National Opera Associations annual conference coming to Boston in January 2026!

We will be performing Michael Ching’s opera comedy Speed Dating Tonight! This witty production is a theatrical unraveling of today dating scene. In a world where looking for love can feel like wadding through a sea of missed connections, our production takes a comical dive into the people, personalities, and taboos of what is in finding a partner.

We will be joined by the composer at the conference for an introductory welcome to the performance. The cast is comprised of Beatrice Mastersingers: Erin Dilworth, Naré Kim, Eliza Howell, Sara Mitnik, Michael González, Thai Johnson, and David Smyth. Performances open to the public to follow, with more information to come. To stay up to date follow us on social media @dee.opera or visit our website https://www.deeopera.org/

We have other projects in the works but need support – if you are interested in supporting us, we’d love to connect!

What is the Charlestown Christmas Concert different from the offerings of many local choruses?

There are several points as to why, let me first say that we are lucky to live in an area where we have an abundance of musical ensembles and concerts. The size of the music community in Boston is unlike any other. That being said, you aren’t going to find another concert like this. First, our ensemble is composed professional singers (and in opera!) the sound you are getting from this group isn’t like what you are going to hear elsewhere. Second, the programming is direct; it’s all Advent music. It’s the tunes we all know and love that have carried the spirit of the season for generations, but we have been hearing less of. On this Christmas Concert, we are giving you time and space to hear, heal, reflect, and rejoice, and in the end, we invite you to sing with us. There is something powerful in 200+ people standing and singing together in jubilation.

Most importantly, this concert is for everyone. It is free , although donations to the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry are welcome, but this concert is a gift of music, from us to you.

Is it similar to what Brits might expect?

Yes and no. The long-standing British choral tradition and distinctive style of choral singing and composition developed particularly through cathedrals, collegiate chapels, and church choirs. It’s characterized by purity of tone, clear diction, and a focus on sacred or liturgical music. These qualities are present in our performance.

This tradition dates back to the Renaissance and has continued through centuries of church music — with composers like Thomas Tallis, William Byrd, and later figures such as Edward Elgar, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Benjamin Britten shaping its sound.

Today, musicians like David Willcocks and John Rutter carry that tradition forward, especially through Christmas music.

But we approach the idea of blend differently. British choral music often emphasizes blending through minimal vibrato, light tone and discourages individual projection. Our singers are encouraged to sing freely and beautifully, our blend is achieved in honoring our overtones, vowels, and how our voices compliment one another, rather than trying to all sound the same. You may not notice any difference, but you will be moved.

The Woodberry and Harris organ, in place since St. Mary’s consecration in 1892 will support the congregation with its sonorous tones. Denmark native Heinrich Christensen earned an Artist Diploma in Organ Performance from the Boston Conservatory where his teacher was James David Christie. He was appointed Music Director of King’s Chapel in 2000 and is also active as a writer, teacher and with the American Guild of Organists.

St. Mary’s Parish was formed in 1828 to serve the burgeoning Irish Population of Charlestown in 1892. The magnificent 1200 seat structure designed by P.C. Keely the Tudor-Gothic style was dedicated in 1892. The distinctive ceiling is of a hammerbeam design; above it, massive timber trusses obviate the need for columns and allow unobstructed views. The acoustics are also quite sumptuous. The large-scale brass light fixtures from the 1890’s were originally designed to be used for gas or electricity because electric lighting was considered experimental at that time. Perhaps the most striking features of St. Mary’s are the many large stained-glass windows. Mayer of Munich, who manufactured the windows, remains in operation today and run by the fifth generation of the family.

The Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library supports for the branch and programs for the community, underwriting purchases of needed books and equipment that faIl outside city budget allocations. Through the Friends generosity historic paintings have been restored, a piano purchased, and chairs re-upholstered. The Friends also schedule evening programs every year, support the Reading is FUNdamental programs for children, and maintain the library’s landscaping. The mission of the Friends remains today what it was in 1953: to serve as an advocacy and support group for the needs of the Charlestown Branch Library, its staff and users.