Part One Crime Drops in Charlestown

By Dan Murphy

Heading into this Thanksgiving, Charlestown had seen a 20-percent reduction in Part One crime, compared with last year.

According to Boston Police, 184 incidents of Part One crime were reported in District A-15 between Jan. 1 and Nov. 9, 2025, compared with 231 during the same timeframe last year. This year also marked a more than 28-percent reduction from the five-year average for Part One crime in the district of 256 incidents.

Two homicides were reported in Charlestown this year as opposed to none last year, while the five-year average for this crime category in the district is 0.4 incidents.

Conversely, no rapes or attempted rapes were reported in Charlestown this year, compared to one last year. The five-year average for this category is one incident as well.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down around 36 percent as the number fell to seven from 11, while 10.8 incidents is the five-year average for this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault decreased nearly 43 percent, with the number falling to four from seven last year. The five-year average for this category is 13.4 incidents.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault, meanwhile, held steady with 22 incidents reported both this year and last, which was above the five-year average of 19.2 incidents.

The rate of commercial burglaries increased three-fold as the number climbed to six from two last year, while the five-year average for this category is 4.2 incidents.

Conversely, residential burglaries were down approximately 56 percent, with the number falling to seven from 16 last year. The five-year average for this category is 19.6 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down 20 percent as the number dropped to 36 from 45 last year, while in contrast, the five-year average for this category is 72.6 incidents.

Other larcenies saw a nearly 19-percent reduction, with the number falling to 87 from 107 last year. The five-year average for this category is 97.4 incidents.

Incidents of auto theft were down 35 percent as the number fell to 13 from 20 last year, while the five-year average for this category is 15.6 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 2 percent this year, with the number falling to 14,432 from 14,733 incidents last year. This year has seen a nearly 3-percent increase from the citywide five-year average of Part One crime of 14,057 incidents.