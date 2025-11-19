Artists’ Group of Charlestown Presents StoveFactory Artists’ Open Studios Small Works sSale and Exhibition

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown is proud to present the StoveFactory Artists’ Open Studios 2025! All under one roof, three floors of artists’ and artisans’ studios will have our annual ‘open house’ to welcome the public into our workspaces. See live demonstrations in various studios throughout the building, including antique letterpress printing; hands-on paper making from recycled pulp; mixed media painting with oils and ground marble and glass; graphite and oil painting on Dura-Lar film. See artwork in artists’ studios and meet the artists. Artists at the StoveFactory work in multiple disciplines including drawing, ceramics, wood, plant-based fibers, textile, antique letterpress printing, handmade paper, encaustic, watercolor, oil, acrylic, and more.

The StoveFactory Gallery is hosting the Artists’ Group of Charlestown 2025 Winter Small Works Sale & Exhibition. The first weekend the exhibition will run in conjunction with Open Studios, Saturday12/06 and Sunday 12/07 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, and on Saturday 12/13 and Sunday 12/14 from 12:00 – 5:00 PM. We are pleased to announce Jeanne Finnerty, of Jeanne Finnerty Interior Design, as this year’s co-Juror, alongside Dara Pannebaker and Julie Alailima, both AGC members and StoveFactory Artists.

Admission is free to all. Enjoy complimentary beverages from 1-4 on Saturday, December 6th poured by our bartender to celebrate “Small Works and Open Studios.” The AGC is proud to host a food drive to benefit

Harvest on Vine of Charlestown. Guests are invited to bring along a non-perishable food item if they wish to donate to the food drive during StoveFactory Artists’ Open Studios 2025 and Small Works Sale and Exhibition.

Free parking in our adjacent lot; navigate to 511 Medford Street and park in marked spaces only. Street parking is also free and available to all on weekends for up to two hours. StoveFactory is a ten-minute walk from Sullivan Square T stop on the Orange Line.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown thanks our sponsors, Cenotech Solutions, Hood Park, Jeanne Finnerty Interior Design, RSM Boston Foundation, and Trinity Financial.