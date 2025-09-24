BPDA Board Approves one Charlestown Project and Approves Updates to Another

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

During its latest meeting last week, the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board voted to approve a project that redevelops the Building 108 site in the Navy Yard, as well as updates to a project at One Mystic Avenue that was previously approved in 2023.

The Building 108 project, as explained by Sarah Peck, a Development Portfolio Manager at the Planning Department, includes the construction of a nearly 100,000-square-foot building, featuring over 78,000 square feet of research and development space, 1,800 square feet of restaurant and café space, and 39 below-grade parking spaces.

The presentation given to the BPDA Board at last week’s meeting also indicates that the building will stand five stories tall and also include 30 bike spaces, along with upgrades to the sidewalks and streetscape.

“The new proposal fits the Navy Yard like a glove,” said Michael Parker, a lawyer with Dain, Torpy, Le Ray, Wiest & Garner, P.C. “As far as use, the 78,000-plus square feet of research and development, 1,800 square feet for restaurant and parking sits adjacent, actually is surrounded by the MGH life sciences and teaching campus.”

“As far as design, it lies within the historic monument area, very heavily regulated, National Park Service review, Mass. Historic, it’s fully compliant with local zoning, so it aligns perfectly with the Navy Yard design and scale,” Parker added.

Following Parker’s statement, Jason Forney, from Bruner/Cott Architects, highlighted various aspects of the project. Some of these features include a connector between Building 107 and Building 108, arch windows to “[honor] the spirit” of the building, and more.

After the proponent’s presentation, the floor was opened to the BPDA Board for comments and questions.

BPDA Board Member Raheem Shepard complimented the project but wondered if the proponents had secured an “anchor tenant.”

Geoffrey Lewis, of Power House CNY, LLC, the project proponent, indicated they did not have one yet. “We’re hoping, obviously, to pound the pavement and find one. The biotech industry and life sciences is tough, but while it’s tough on real estate, I’m not going to stand here and bet against Boston as far as life science and biotech,” he said.

Ultimately, the project was unanimously approved by the BPDA Board.

The following Charlestown item on the BPDA Board’s agenda was some tweaks to a previously approved project at One Mystic Avenue.

Andy Feldman, Housing Policy Manager with the Mayor’s Office of Housing, detailed the changes.

Specifically, the total number of units delivered by the project is being reduced from 503 to 423, comprising 202 rental units and 221 condominiums.

“Under the new proposal, the rental portion of the project will include 13% of rental units restricted at 70% of AMI (area median income), 7% percent of rental units set aside for households with VASH vouchers (Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing), or in the case that VASH vouchers cannot be procured restricted at 80% of AMI,” Feldman said.

“For the condo component, the proponent would make a payment in lieu of on-site units into the IDP (Inclusionary Development Policy) fund, the exact value of which would depend on the sale price of the condos, but which would be approximately $18 million,” Feldman added.

This agenda item was also approved unanimously by the BPDA Board.

For more information about the BPDA Board, visit https://www.bostonplans.org/about-us/bpda-board/board-meetings.