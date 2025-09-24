CNC Meeting Dates

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 7 PM, Knights of Columbus

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Agenda items include presentations from:

The Center for Collaborative Education, Courageous Sailing, and the Charlestown Sports Collaborative. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected].