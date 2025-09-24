Special to the Patriot-Bridge

“Vinyl for Breakfast” A side (above) and B side

(below) by artist Julie Alailima will be on display

during the exhibition.

Artists’ Group of Charlestown is opening their Fall 2025 Exhibition, What Is Home? Personal Reflections of a Universal Theme at tghe StoveFactory Gallery, 523 Medford Street, Charlestown.

Charlestown, MA: On Friday October 3, the StoveFactory Gallery re-opens this fall with an exhibition entitled What Is Home? Personal Reflections on a Universal Theme.

What is Home? Ideally, home is a place providing refuge and a sense of belonging. For some, home is fraught with difficulty, and for others it doesn’t exist beyond a hope. Regardless of our circumstances, the idea of home is universal, yet unique to each of us. What is Home? Personal Reflections on a Universal Theme is an invitation for artists to share their interpretations of the idea of home.

This exhibition will explore a body of work chosen from all forms of media from an open and public call for art.

What Is Home? was curated by AGC Member, Patricia McSweeney, and also included two Guest Jurors, AGC Members Margaret Burns and Patricia McCarthy. Together they aided in the difficult task of reviewing all the art submissions, and helped ensure that the pieces in the exhibition fit in the theme of the show and were high quality.

What Is Home? opens with a reception on Friday, October 3 from 5 – 8 p.m. It will continue to run the following Saturdays and Sundays (October 4 – 5, 11 – 12 and 18 – 19) from 12 – 5 p.m.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown would love to thank our sponsors for their continued generosity and support: Cenotech, Hood Park, Jeanne Finnerty Designs, RSM and Trinity Financial.

About the StoveFactory Gallery and Artists’ Group of Charlestown:

The StoveFactory Gallery is a 950-square foot space in a renovated 19th century factory building with exposed beam ceilings, white walls, and windows.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC), a non-profit organization, was founded in 1996. With grants, generous donors, and dedicated member volunteers, the AGC exists to fulfill its mission: to showcase artists’ works and to promote high-quality cultural programming for the local community. The StoveFactory Gallery and Studios are the home of the Artists’ Group of Charlestown, where most of their programming is held.