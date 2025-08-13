Healey Signs Chapter 90 Bill, Unlocking over $1 Billion in Infrastructure Funding for Communities across Massachusetts

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Governor Maura Healey signed into law a new Chapter 90 bill, delivering $300 million in critical transportation and infrastructure funding to every city and town across Massachusetts. The bill reflects the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to strengthening local roads, reducing congestion, and ensuring safe, reliable travel across the state.

In addition to a historic increase of Chapter 90 funding to an all-time high of $300 million, the bill includes authorization for additional capital infrastructure investments through MassDOT that will improve the quality of the state’s roads, bridges and culverts and help address congestion hotspots and driving safety.

“Through this Chapter 90 funding, we will upgrade roads and bridges across the state to improve transportation, reduce congestion and enhance safety,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Whether it’s helping a city repave a key commuter route or giving a small town the resources to replace a flood-prone bridge, this bill is delivering the resources our communities need to deliver for their residents. I’m grateful to the Legislature for passing this essential bill.”

“As a former Mayor, I know how transformational this funding can be when it comes to planning, budgeting and delivering the infrastructure our communities deserve,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This bill is a win for every city and town, as well as every person who travels across our state.”

“Providing funding for critical infrastructure projects through investments in the Commonwealth’s public transportation, roads, and bridges is one of the most important responsibilities that we have as members of the Legislature,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I’m proud of the support for local infrastructure repairs that this legislation provides, and of the funding that it allocates for projects that will address congestion hotspots across the Commonwealth. I want to thank Governor Healey for signing this bill into law, along with my colleagues in the Legislature for supporting this legislation.”

“This legislation will deliver over a billion dollars to cities and towns across the Commonwealth to improve roads, bridges, and other critical local infrastructure that helps people get where they need to go—quickly and safely,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This funding will fill potholes, ease traffic congestion, and make our roads safer and more accessible. I’m grateful to the Governor for signing this legislation swiftly and look forward to seeing these investments make a difference in communities across Massachusetts.”

Key elements of the bill include:

– $300 million in Chapter 90 funding—a 50 percent increase over recent years—to offset rising construction costs and expand support for small and rural communities.

– $500 million for pavement and bridge upgrades statewide through MassDOT’s lifecycle asset management program.

– $200 million to replace culverts and small bridges, building more climate-resilient infrastructure and addressing long-deferred maintenance.

– $185 million to ease congestion and improve safety, targeting rail crossings, intersections, school zones, commercial districts, and other high-need areas.

The Chapter 90 program provides direct funding to municipalities for the repair and improvement of local roads, bridges, sidewalks and culverts. This year’s investments will help cities and towns repave busy corridors, fix aging infrastructure and enhance pedestrian safety near schools.

The bill also includes a change to the Chapter 90 funding formula that will allow for $100 million of the total investment to be allocated based exclusively on road miles, ensuring that while every community benefits from the additional investment our rural communities will see an added benefit.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will also continue to provide technical assistance to help municipalities maximize the impact of these funds. This legislation will also ease congestion and address safety issues across the state, improving conditions for drivers, pedestrians, transit riders and bicyclists in critical areas such as rail crossings, intersections near schools, commercial districts and residential areas.

“Investing in local infrastructure is one of the smartest ways to support economic vitality and allows us as a state to be the best fiscal stewards for community resources,” said Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz. “Chapter 90 empowers cities and towns to make the capital improvements that drive growth, improve safety and position the state for long-term success.”

“This legislation reinforces the very foundation of our transportation system, starting in the communities where people live, work, and navigate daily life,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “It reflects our shared commitment to building safer streets, expanding access to public transit, and creating infrastructure that doesn’t just support economic growth, but actively advances equity and climate resilience. With our municipal partners, we’re not just repairing roads. We are reshaping the future of transportation to be more just, sustainable, and inclusive.”

“This historic level of funding will help cities and towns improve their roads and sidewalks along with other transportation infrastructure,” said Senator Brendan Crighton, Chair, Transportation Committee. “As we are experiencing increasing traffic congestion and the negative impacts of climate change, it is crucial that we prioritize investments that make it easier for our residents to travel safely. Thank you to Senate President Spilka for her steadfast leadership and commitment to transformative infrastructure.”

“I applaud the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Massachusetts Legislature for the passage of this bill. We recognize the need to be responsive to our cities and towns while also proceeding with caution due to the federal funding uncertainty,” said Representative James Arciero, Chair, Transportation Committee. “Thank you to Governor Healey, Speaker Ronald Mariano and Chairman Aaron Michlewitz for their leadership throughout this process. This bill leverages the strategic and increased appropriations to the Commonwealth Transportation Fund to expand our borrowing capacity and allow for additional transportation funding for our local infrastructure needs.”

“The MMA and local leaders across the state are thrilled with this historic level of funding for the Chapter 90 program and deeply grateful to the governor and legislators for their support,” said Executive Director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association Adam Chapdelaine. “This essential local road and bridge maintenance program, which benefits all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, promotes safety, quality of life and economic development in our communities. The 50% increase in funding will have a substantial impact in all corners of the Commonwealth.”