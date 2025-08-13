DiDomenico and Colleagues Approve Road and Bridge Funding for Cities and Towns

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator Sal DiDomenico and his legislative colleagues have passed a bill to distribute $1.2 billion among cities and towns to maintain and repair roads and bridges across the state. The funding, derived from bonding, will expand the Chapter 90 program and help address transportation related improvements, road and bridge repairs, and the impacts of climate change on local infrastructure.

The bill, which has now been signed into law by Governor Healey, includes a one-year authorization of $300 million for the Chapter 90 Program, a 50 per cent increase over past funding levels. The bill also appropriates $885 million in additional funding that will help ensure the Commonwealth is able to achieve its long-term transportation goals.

“Roads, bridges, the MBTA, and regional transit authorities are all part of a transportation network that keep our communities and economy connected, which makes it absolutely critical that we guarantee this infrastructure is safe, fast, and accessible,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “These investments will repair outdated transportation infrastructure and will help protect our transit network from climate change related risks. These investments will have a big impact in my district and throughout the Commonwealth.”

The one-year $300 million authorization in the Chapter 90 program funding represents a historic 50 per cent increase and includes:

• $200 million to be distributed to all municipalities based on the standard Chapter 90 program distribution formula;

• $100 million to be distributed to all municipalities based solely on road mileage.

Funding for three additional critical programs to support various transportation related projects include:

• $500 million for the Lifecycle Asset Management Program (LAMP), which supports non-federally aided roads and targets the pavement and bridges that are in the worst condition in the Commonwealth.

• $200 million for a culvert and small bridge repair program for municipalities’ local culverts and small bridges under 20 feet that are in a state of disrepair or require replacement.

• $185 million for capital projects to reduce congestion hotspots, funding that will be available for projects such as shared use paths, intersection improvements, railroad grade crossings, and sidewalks.

U.S Marine Corps helicopters to be based at Logan for 4 days this month

Local residents might notice an increase in helicopters flying overhead near the end of the month.

As part of the 250th birthday of the U.S Marine Corps, Marine Week Boston will take place from August 20-24. This celebration will include four military helicopters which will be based at Logan Airport. Part of this celebration will include helicopters taking off from Logan and flying to Boston Common in the morning and returning in the afternoon.

Residents of East Boston, Charlestown, Winthrop, and Chelsea may notice increased helicopter traffic during this period. For more info, please visit the Marine250 website.