NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain (Ret.) Sunita L. Williams to Speak at USS Constitution Museum Leadership Forum September 2

The USS Constitution Museum is proud to announce that Sunita L. Williams, NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain (Ret.), will headline the next session of the USS Constitution Museum Leadership Forum on Monday, September 2, 2025, in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti, award-winning WBUR journalist and host of NPR’s On Point.

Williams, a trailblazing space explorer and Needham, Massachusetts native, has spent more than 600 days in space over her career, including setting the women’s record for most spacewalking time on her most recent mission, and famously ran the Boston Marathon aboard the International Space Station. She will sit down with Chakrabarti, known for incisive, thoughtful reporting, to explore how curiosity, resilience, and Navy-rooted values translate from orbit to everyday life.

Williams was previously honored by the Museum in 2022 with the “Old Ironsides” Award for Exemplary Service in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to inspiring public interest in naval service and space exploration.

In conjunction with the Forum, Williams will also meet with the active-duty crew of USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, for a special visit.

“Captain Williams exemplifies the values of honor, courage, and commitment that USS Constitution represents,” said Dennis Langwell, Interim President & CEO, and Chairman of the Board of the USS Constitution Museum. “Her journey—from Needham to the Navy to space—offers lessons in bold leadership and service that continue to inspire across generations.”

The USS Constitution Museum Leadership Forum is a signature event series showcasing transformative leaders whose stories bring the timeless values of “Old Ironsides” to life. Each event includes a private reception and public program designed to foster meaningful dialogue with leaders across military, business, civic, and cultural sectors.

More information and registration details are available at: usscm.org/leadership/

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by offering award-winning exhibits where all ages can have fun while learning and exploring history together. The Museum’s mission is to engage visitors in the story of Constitution to spark excitement about maritime heritage, naval service, and the American experience. The Museum is open seven days a week with a pay-what-you-wish admission policy. The USS Constitution Museum is a 2022 winner in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice in the “Best History Museum” category and is consistently named a Boston Parents Paper’s Family Favorite. For more information, visit usscm.org