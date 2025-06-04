Rep. Ryan Makes his Presence Felt on Beacon Hill and Bunker Hill in State Budget

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

As the annual state budget has entered the conference committee stage, it is apparent that Representative Dan Ryan (D-Charlestown) has made his presence felt on Beacon Hill. Ryan’s local priorities were clear in keeping with the policy preferences he has advocated for throughout his tenure as State Representative.

As Charlestown and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill and American Revolution, a timely and relevant line item sponsored by Ryan, which was adopted in the House FY26 budget included $100,000 to be expended to the Bunker Hill Parade Committee for the annual Bunker Hill Day parade. This was in addition to $50,000 Ryan was able to secure in FY25 budget, signed by Governor Maura Healey. A day of immense pride for the Charlestown community, the Bunker Hill parade attracts thousands beyond the neighborhood, welcoming both national and international tourists to celebrate the historical event. Though local fundraising efforts by volunteers make up the bulk of the revenue raised for the parade, Ryan stated, “the idea of seeking state funding for the parade was motivated by the local fundraising efforts that he has witnessed by the Parade Committee throughout the years he has worked as both a volunteer and eventually, State Representative.” Ryan’s hope is that state funding will allow some flexibility, year over year, while local efforts remain the heart and soul of the annual parade.

“The annual budget process gives us an opportunity every year to mark our legislative priorities locally and within the scope of regional and statewide efforts”, said Ryan. His policy and budget advocacy are evident throughout many sectors, inclusive of public safety, food insecurity, public health as well as programs mentoring young adults.

Some of Ryan’s other FY’26 line items include funding for Hope and Comfort, partnering with agencies such the Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA, Hope and Comfort is a regional non-profit that provides health and personal hygiene products to young adults. Ryan secured $250,000 for New Health on Tufts Street to aid in the treatment of substance use disorder, and $175,000 for parks in City Square and Lowney Way. Ryan also secured $100,000 for The Fenway Community Center. “When the lights go out at our Nation’s Most Beloved Ball Park there is still a thriving community of residents that call that neighborhood home. The Community Center provides a respite from the hustle and bustle of the Fenway area”.

Ryan filed an amendment to the supplemental budget for Junior Achievement, headquartered in the RSM building located in Charlestown’s City Square, which was approved earlier this spring

The Second Suffolk District comes with regional responsibilities. Working with his House colleagues and Senate counterparts, Ryan was part of a team that secured funding for the Museum of Science and The USS Constitution Museum. “These institutions have provided educational and tourism opportunities for generations. Funding for these iconic spaces is money well spent. They provide cutting edge education locally, while simultaneously driving the regional tourism economy.”

Working with Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Ryan successfully filed an amendment for $1,500,000 for Project Evolve, a joint partnership between the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and Boston Medical Center, in effort to produce a state-of-the art model in the delivery of substance use disorder and behavioral health care for justice involved individuals.

A recent article by WBUR questioning the budget process showed Ryan to be in the House’s top ten in terms of generating funding for local and regional projects. “These projects represent a small portion of the overall budget. We are asked to vote on moving the entire Commonwealth’s economy forward. We should be able to demonstrate how a small portion of the overall budget can work effectively on a local level.”

Ryan noted that the Massachusetts economy is relatively healthy in uncertain economic times. He cautioned that there will also be tough times. “So far, while I’ve been in the House, we have been able to demonstrate fiscally responsible budgets while also providing for the public good. Those two things do not have to be mutually exclusive.”

Ryan went on to congratulate House Chair of Ways and Means, Aaron Michlewitz (D-Boston) for producing another responsible budget while also thanking House Speaker, Ron Mariano (D-Quincy) for his leadership.

“Chair Michlewitz and Speaker Mariano’s leadership team have worked to create new sources of revenue, in an effort to lessen the burden on the average resident. We’ve also found creative ways to tackle the uncertainty foisted upon us by an unpredictable federal government. We are playing the long game and will be ready for what lies ahead.”