MyRWA Hosts Grand Opening for New Riverfront Plaza in Charlestown

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On Sunday, June 1, the Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA), City of Boston, and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new and improved plaza on Boston Public Schools property along the Little Mystic Channel in Charlestown.

Made possible with guidance from the Little Mystic Channel Steering Committee and funding from the Boston Community Preservation Act, Barr Foundation, and Lawrence and Lillian Solomon Foundation, the new waterfront plaza replaces old cracked asphalt with green space, trees, shade, and benches, providing better opportunities for recreation, access to nature, and climate resiliency for the surrounding community.

The event – which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, mural painting, music, and outdoor activities – reached ~150 attendees, including Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coleta Zapata, Representative Dan Ryan, Jake Lacey from Boston Public Schools, representatives from the Little Mystic Channel Steering Committee, and members of the Charlestown community.

“Led by the invaluable input of community members, gathered through surveys and open dialogue, we are co-creating a resilient park project on the Little Mystic Channel – a space envisioned and built by and for our community. It is with immense gratitude and pride that MyRWA stands alongside these residents, the City of Boston, our project team led by Landing Studio, and the Barr Foundation to cut the ribbon on the project’s initial phase. We eagerly anticipate our continued collaboration as we work to realize the full vision of a resilient, cool, and welcoming park.” – Patrick Herron, Executive Director, Mystic River Watershed Association

“MyRWA is truly grateful to have partnered with community members and the City of Boston to realize these valuable plaza improvements on the Boston Harborwalk in Charlestown. Integral to our Mystic Greenways network, we welcome anyone seeking a place to boat, play, garden, stroll, or relax in the shade to stop by the Little Mystic Channel sometime soon.” – Karl Alexander, Greenways Program Senior Manager, Mystic River Watershed Association

“We have worked in the Charlestown community for many years, learning from residents’ experiences, hopes, and needs. It is exciting to see this project come to life, providing needed outdoor community space for residents across the neighborhood to enjoy.” – Victor Castro, Little Mystic Channel Steering Committee

“his project has been a long time coming, and it’s exciting to see it finally come to life. It reflects years of hard work, collaboration, and commitment from Charlestown residents and our local and state partners. Thanks to this joint effort, we’ve created a waterfront that’s more welcoming to the community and better prepared for our climate future.” – Intiya Ambrogi-Isaza, Little Mystic Channel Steering Committee

The Little Mystic Plaza marks the completion of the first phase of improvements to cherished open space around the Little Mystic Channel, which is in need of revitalization and is susceptible to impacts of flooding and extreme heat. Future phases of improvements led by MyRWA and the community will provide better opportunities for recreation, access to nature, social gatherings, and climate resiliency for the Charlestown community and the entire region.

The Mystic River Watershed Association works to improve the lives of the more than 600,000 residents of Mystic River communities through its efforts to protect and restore water quality, natural habitat and open space throughout the 76 square mile watershed. The Mystic River watershed is comprised of 21 communities: Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Charlestown & East Boston), Burlington, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Lexington, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Reading, Revere, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Watertown, Wilmington, Winchester, Winthrop, Woburn. For more information, see www.MysticRiver.org.