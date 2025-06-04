Catholic Charities Boston Honors Colliers Co-Chairman Kevin Phelan at Spring Gala

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On Wednesday, May 28, Catholic Charities Boston [CCAB] honored Kevin Phelan, co-chairman of Colliers Boston, at its annual Spring Celebration Gala at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, drawing nearly 450 guests. The event surpassed last year’s fundraising total by raising over $1.5 million in support of vulnerable clients across Eastern Massachusetts.

Phelan was presented the John and Virginia Kaneb Justice and Compassion Award, which is Catholic Charities’ highest honor recognizing individuals who exemplify the Agency’s core values of social justice and serving others with compassion, respect, and dignity. The annual Spring Gala raises essential funds to support the thousands of individuals and families who rely on Catholic Charities’ 70-plus programs for services and stability.

“Kevin has been a treasured partner and friend to Catholic Charities for decades. A community builder who leads with heart to connect resources to need, Kevin’s philanthropic spirit and mentorship have improved the lives of countless individuals. We are honored to recognize his contributions and service to the communities we serve.” said CCAB President and CEO Kelley Tuthill.

“John Kaneb was my inspiration for getting involved in Catholic Charities, he was the ultimate leader without making noise,” Phelan said. “Catholic Charities has always had great leadership, both lay and pastoral. It’s a fabulous organization and I’m honored by this recognition.”

The event was emceed by Morning Anchor for WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston Paula Ebben and Pastor of Saint Cecilia Father John Unni. Guests included Archbishop of Boston Richard G. Henning, S.T.D., who opened the evening with an invocation, Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, Peter Lynch, as well as Monsignor Bryan Hehir and former U.S. Vatican Ambassador and Boston Mayor Ray Flynn. Event supporters included presenting sponsors United Way, The Cummings Foundation, Jeff and Karla Kaneb, and the Yawkey Foundation.

Phelan is co-chairman of Colliers Boston office, a full-service commercial real estate firm providing Brokerage, Development & Consulting Services, Valuation & Advisory Services, Capital Markets, and Real Estate Management Services to a broad range of clients. Phelan joined the firm in 1978 to create the Capital Markets group, which is now one of the two largest in the region. He was appointed president in 2007 and then co-chairman in 2010. Over the course of his career, Phelan has been involved in several billion dollars in financings across the United States, representing all property types.

In addition to formerly serving as a member of the Catholic Charities Boston Board of Trustees, Phelan has served on numerous other boards and committees for organizations such as Providence College, Simmons College, Newton Country Day School, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center of Boston, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

At the gala, Tuthill also recognized Beth Chambers, who is retiring after 35 years at Catholic Charities. An embodiment of the agency’s mission to serve those in need with compassion and dignity, Chambers began her career at Catholic Charities as a volunteer for a lunchtime program and most recently served as the agency’s Vice President of Basic Needs. She has fiercely advocated for families and individuals facing food insecurity, provided shelter to thousands of people and comforted the families impacted by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Earlier in the evening, Phelan was presented with a citation from Senator Nick Collins’s Office in recognition of his contributions as a longtime leader and philanthropist.

The Justice and Compassion Award is named after the late John Kaneb, a beloved former Catholic Charities Boston Board member who assisted the organization until his death in 2021, and his wife, Virginia, to commemorate their decades of generous support of the Agency. Since 2007, the annual Spring Celebration Gala has raised funds for CCAB’s areas of greatest need and served as an opportunity to highlight individuals who exemplify Catholic Charities’ values of charity, compassion, and service.

Across Eastern Massachusetts, Catholic Charities teams are working hard to meet the growing demand in basic needs and emergency services such as food, shelter, and mental health resources, while also focusing on building capacity in the agency’s family and youth services, adult education programs, and refugee and immigrant services to empower clients to achieve self-sufficiency and strive to reach their ambitious goals.