Passover, which began at sundown this past Saturday evening and continues for eight days through sundown on this Sunday, celebrates the biblical story of the Exodus, when the Israelites were freed from slavery after the 10th plague on Egypt (each of which was more devastating than the last). God spared the Israelites’ firstborn by having them mark their doorposts with lamb’s blood, which informed God’s Angels of Death to “pass over” the Israelites’ homes.

This 10th plague, which claimed the Pharaoh’s own firstborn son, demonstrated God’s power and ultimately compelled Pharaoh to give the Israelites their freedom.

Passover commences with the First Seder, which is a special dinner that includes the recitation of the Kiddush, the Motzi, and other blessings in Hebrew. The story of Passover is retold during the Seder and the youngest person at the table recites, “The Four Questions” that provide the answers to the primary question: “Why is this night unlike all others?”

The Four Questions, which are universal in their application to all humanity, are:

On all other nights we eat either leavened or unleavened bread. On this night, why do we eat only unleavened matzah (a bread made with flour and water that is baked quickly to prevent it from rising)?

Answer: To remind us of the haste with which our ancestors left Egypt.

On all other nights we eat all kinds of herbs. On this night, why only bitter herbs?

Answer: To remind us of the bitterness of slavery.

On all other nights we do not dip our herbs even once. On this night, why do we dip them twice?

Answer: Some say to remind us of our coming and going from Egypt.

On all other nights we eat sometimes sitting and sometimes reclining. On this night, why do we all recline?

Answer: To remind us of how free people relax.

We wish all of our friends and readers of the Jewish faith a Happy Passover.