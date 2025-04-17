New England Aquarium Ready for School Vacation

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The New England Aquarium is looking forward to welcoming guests during the upcoming April school vacation week with extended hours, exciting animal encounters along the exhibit path, and special educational programming on Massachusetts Right Whale Day, plus the return of Boston Duck Tours to Central Wharf plaza.

The Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily the week of April 20 when public schools in Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont are on spring break. Hours of operation during vacation week for Connecticut and Rhode Island (April 14–18) and New Hampshire (April 28–May 2) public schools are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets to reserve timed ticket slots online at neaq.org. New England residents receive $5 off standard Aquarium admission or admission and movie combinations.

Highlights include:

Daily presentations and

interactive programs

• Aquarium guests can enjoy daily presentations with the penguins, sea lions, harbor seals, and residents of the Giant Ocean Tank, including Myrtle the green sea turtle. Full schedule available here.

• Join an educator along the exhibit path for an up-close experience with one of the Aquarium’s animal ambassadors. Learn more about the secret world of lobsters, local turtle species, or axolotls during animal encounters happening daily at 10:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

• Guests can also stop by an interactive educational space on the third floor called the Exploration Station, which offers both guided and self-led themed activities. Families can engage with sensory activities, pretend to be an Aquarium veterinarian, and spend some down time reading books.

Massachusetts Right Whale Day programming

• On Thursday, April 24, the Aquarium will offer special programming free of charge on Central Wharf plaza to mark Massachusetts Right Whale Day. On Central Wharf plaza, guests can learn from scientists with the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, meet a life-size inflatable whale, and engage in hands-on educational activities. For those with an Aquarium admission ticket, programming indoors will include presentations by educators, kid-friendly right whale activities in the Exploration Station area, and scientist talks at the top of the Giant Ocean Tank.

Film showings in Simons Theatre

• The Aquarium’s Simons Theatre will offer daily showings of three films: Secrets of the Sea, Animal Kingdom, and Call of the Dolphins. The newest film, Call of the Dolphins, takes viewers beneath the ocean’s surface for an up-close exploration of how dolphins live, play, and interact—both with each other and with us.

• Tickets and show times are available at all Aquarium ticketing locations by calling 617-973-5206 or by visiting neaq.org.

Boston Duck Tours Return

• Boston Duck Tours, the city’s most popular sightseeing tour, has returned with a stop in front of the Aquarium. The tours depart hourly from Central Wharf. Duck Tours guests receive $3 off New England Aquarium standard price tickets at the Aquarium’s Box Office.

Ben & Jerry’s

• The beloved ice cream maker returns to Central Wharf Plaza this spring. The kiosk outside the Aquarium is open throughout Massachusetts school vacation week and Saturdays and Sundays until June.

• The kiosk will operate Saturdays from 12–7 p.m. and Sundays from 12–6 p.m. during the spring.

Newly renovated café and gift shop

• The newly renovated Harbor View Café and gift shop is open daily, where guests can enjoy delicious new menu items and find the perfect souvenir. The café is open from 9:00 a.m. until one hour before closing, and the gift shop is open during regular Aquarium hours.

The New England Aquarium is a nonprofit research and conservation organization that has protected and cared for our ocean and marine animals for more than 50 years. We provide science-based solutions and help shape policies that create measurable change to address threats the ocean faces. We inspire action through discovery and help create engaged, resilient communities.