This Sunday is Easter, the holiest and most significant day of Christianity, which marks Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead after his crucifixion two days earlier on Good Friday.

Christians believe that Christ died to redeem us from our sins. His resurrection represents the victory over death and sin, a testament to the power of God and a promise of eternal life, offering hope that they too, can have eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ.

We wish all of our friends and readers of the Christian faith a Happy Easter.