Harvard Kent Elementary School Celebrates Women’s History Month

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On the week of March 17th 2025, Harvard Kent Elementary School in Charlestown celebrated Women’s History Month. Students in grades K0-2nd grade welcomed guest readers into their classrooms to read “ABC What Can She Be, Girls Can Be Anything from A to Z” by Sugar Snap Studio and “Like A Girl” by Lori Degman.

Pictured at the panel discussion at the Harvard-Kent Elementary School are, front row, from left, School

Psychologist Jen Baker and student ambassadors Dina Aziry, Maria Muscato, and Meriem Leslous. Back

row, from left, are School Principal Ben Russell are panelist City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, School

Principal Ben Russell, and panelists Rita Lara, Vikki Spruill, Susan Vong, Carmen Blyden, and Dr. Gayl

Crump Swaby.

Guest readers included Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and local shop owners Sophia Moon (Essem Art Studio), Amanda Mitchell (Junebug), Liz Hynes (Slate), and Lauren Thompson (Mockingbird).

At an assembly at the school, School Principal Ken Cummings and School Psychologist Jennifer Baker welcomed students in grades 3-6 to a panel discussion with VIP guests, some of whom also read to classrooms. The panel was made up of successful women from the Greater Boston Area including Ms. Vikki Spruill, President and CEO at New England Aquarium, Ms. Rita Lara, Chief Executive Officer at Maverick Landing Community Services, Ms. Gabriela Coletta Zapata, Boston City Councilor for District 1, Ms. Carmen Blyden, Founder and CEO of HEAL. TEDx and Keynote Speaker, Leadership Coach, Mental Health & Wellness Advocate, Susan Vong, Founder and President at Poxy Clinical, and Dr. Gayl Crump Swaby, President at New Generation Consultants and Associates.

The event was hosted by Harvard Kent’s Climate and Culture Team, a group of staff members dedicated to fostering a positive school climate and highlighting cultural events for the school community. The Climate and Culture team is led by Ms. Jennifer Baker.