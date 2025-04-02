DiDomenico Hosts Briefing on Increasing Education Funding

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator Sal DiDomenico hosted a legislative briefing on the many effects high inflation has had on school budgets and how his legislative proposal would eliminate the negative impacts of inflation increases in the future. Current law ensures that state funding for public schools keeps pace with inflation, but year over year the inflation increases are capped at 4.5%. This cap has impacted funding levels in recent years when inflation rose to 7% in 2022, and 8% in 2023.

DiDomenico’s bill would remove the inflation cap, so that if inflation rises above 4.5% again, school budgets would still keep pace with the increasing costs.

“Public education is one of my top priorities,” said Senator DiDomenico, “and I am proud to be the lead sponsor to eliminate the inflation cap on our education funding to guarantee that all school districts get the investments and resources they need even as costs rise higher and higher each year. I will continue to be an ardent advocate for our schools and teachers so our children can have the best education and childhood we can possibly provide. This cap has hurt our districts and has the potential to continue affecting school budgets in the future, and that is why this legislation is even more critical going forward.”

Senator DiDomenico co-hosted the event with his colleagues, Senator Pavel Payano and Robyn Kennedy, who also have filed similar bills to address this issue. The convening featured testimony from policy analysts and from school committee members in DiDomenico’s district and across the state.