News Briefs

Annual Spring Egg Hunt Aboard USS Constitution

USS Constitution is thrilled to announce its annual shipboard egg hunt, set to take place aboard the historic ship on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The lottery for a chance to participate in the egg hunt is open until April 10, with winners announced on April 11.

Designed for children ages 10 and under, this exciting event promises fun for the whole family as participants hunt for eggs throughout the ship’s iconic decks. Additionally, four elusive golden eggs will be hidden among the others—each granting its finder and their immediate family a seat on the October 21, 2025, underway.

Hosted by USS Constitution Sailors, a range of engaging activities will be available for families to enjoy before the egg hunt begins.

The lottery closes on April 10, and winners will be notified on April 11. USS Constitution is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public visitation.

All guests 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally-issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.