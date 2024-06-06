Cunha Proposes Neighborhood Council Soccer Stadium Committee

Tom Cunha, chair of the Charlestown Neighborhood Committee, has proposed the formation of an eight-person committee to monitor the potential construction of a new soccer stadium in Everett.

Cunha brought up his idea for a “Soccer Stadium Committee” at Tuesday’s CNC meeting.

The construction of a new soccer stadium, which would become the home of the New England Revolution (the Major League Soccer team owned by Robert Kraft), has received much publicity in recent months. Sen. Sal DiDomenico, a supporter of the soccer stadium, said the issue will be brought to the floor of the entire 40-member Senate for an extensive discussion.

“We want to be kept informed throughout the process,” said Cunha. “A new stadium (that would seat approximately 25,000 fans) would have a significant impact on Charlestown residents and we want to have our voices heard at all meetings regarding the stadium.”

With the CNC taking its summer break in July and August, Cunha expects the soccer stadium committee proposal to be on the agenda at the September meeting.