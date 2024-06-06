DCR’s Universal Access Program Summer 2024 Program Schedule

DCR’s Universal Access Program is dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities in Massachusetts state parks for visitors of all abilities. Accessibility is achieved through site improvements, specialized adaptive recreation equipment, and accessible recreation programs.

The Universal Access Program (UAP) offers adaptive, accessible programming seasonally at state parks, pools, and rinks. We partner throughout the year with All Out Adventures, Easterseals Massachusetts, Holyoke Rows, and Waypoint Adventure to provide programs statewide. In addition, our supported partners offer adaptive programs on DCR Sites: Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers operate out of Nickerson State Park, Golf for All and MPGA offer adaptive golf at DCR’s two golf courses, Community Boating provides adaptive sailing on the Charles River, and AccesSportAmerica offers a variety of watersports at Malibu Beach.

Our structured programs feature adaptive equipment, professional staff, and instruction and support. Friends, family members, and companions are encouraged to take part in our programs alongside participants with disabilities.

Our Spring Program season runs from April through May, our Summer Program season runs from June through August, our Fall Program season runs from September through November, and our Winter Program season runs from December through March. If you would like to get on our mailing list to be notified of upcoming events and activities, please contact us.

Release Forms & Pre-Registration

A current release form is required for all our programs, and you must pre-register with the organization running the program. To pre-register, cancel, or check-in about inclement weather, please contact the providing organization listed for each program.

Essential Eligibility Criteria & Program Attendance Guidelines

You must also meet the essential eligibility criteria (EEC) and follow our program attendance guidelines (PAG) for the activity. The ECC help you understand the skills you need to participate in our programs. For risk management considerations, everyone who attends our programs must meet these criteria. You can meet the EEC independently, or with the help of a caregiver (family member, friend, or PCA). Visit us at mass.gov/uap/eec to learn more. If you have concerns about your ability to meet the EEC or PAG, please speak with the organization leading the activity. If you have general questions or concerns, please contact us at by email [email protected] or phone at (413) 461-7126.

Check out mass.gov/dcr/access to keep up to date with our activities!