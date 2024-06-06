City Splash 2024: The Immersive Charles River Experience

The Charles River Conservancy (CRC), in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), is proud to announce City Splash 2024 on Saturday, July 13, 12pm-4pm. With a rain date of July 20 at same time. The state-sanctioned swim is held in a demarcated deep-water area off the Fiedler Dock on the DCR Esplanade in Boston. Now in its seventh year, City Splash remains a much-anticipated summer event that offers the unique opportunity for the public to cool off in the waters of the Charles and embrace the vision of a swimmable urban river. The event will take place at DCR’s Fiedler Dock on the Charles River Esplanade, Boston, MA

Hosted by the Charles River Conservancy, this annual event invites all to experience the joy of swimming in the Charles River, one of the cleanest urban rivers in the United States.

“City Splash is not just a celebration of the Charles River. It’s a testament to our collective commitment to river health and resilience,” says CRC Executive Director Laura Jasinski. “Urban river swimming is an exciting and increasingly relevant vision that resonates with many people today. As we will soon see swimmers in the Seine River (for the first time in a century!) at the Paris 2024 Olympics, it’s clear that clean and accessible urban rivers are a priority worldwide.”

City Splash registration opens to the general public on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Adults and youth (ages 12-17 who will have passed the required swim test in time for the event) can sign up for one of the eight 25-minute swim slots of the day. Registration is free but required for all swimmers. Participants are encouraged to register early, as swim slots are capped to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.

Due to important safety considerations, swimming in the Charles River is only allowed if a permit is obtained from DCR. A Special Use Permit is obtained for City Splash. The CRC supports the vision for a swimmable river, but does not encourage swimming in the Charles River outside of permitted events.

DCR continues to improve the vital connection between people and the environment by partnering with groups like the CRC to promote accessible river and parkland activities. Additionally, DCR increases opportunities for water safety through swimming lessons at DCR pool facilities, as well as partnerships with the YMCA and the American Red Cross.