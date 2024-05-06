News Briefs

Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund

The Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund committee is pleased to announce that 2024 will be their 10th year of providing scholarships. This year, a total of $35,000 will be awarded. Scholarships in the amounts of $10,000 each will be awarded to two college freshmen, $3,000 each to three college upperclassmen and $1,500 each to four high school students. We will now have provided more than $175,000 to deserving students.

While providing scholarships for 10 years is remarkable, it is bittersweet as it also marks 10 years without Ryan. Ryan or “Duce” to most of the town (but not Grandma Mary!) was his own kind of remarkable. Like many kids in Charlestown, he played sports, went to The Club and hung out with his friends. He was well-liked by his friends but was also well-liked by so many adults. His friends’ parents, Club staff, local business owners, teachers, coaches have all remarked on what a great kid Ryan was. They speak of his respectfulness and thoughtfulness but also of his sense of humor and on occasion, his unique dance moves.

While we can only wonder what path Ryan’s life would have taken had it not been cut short, we continue on our journey to help others learn and grow by offering scholarships. With the cost of education continuing to increase, we are glad to help reduce some of the financial burden incurred by students furthering their education.

We will be honoring this year’s recipients with a night of dining, entertainment and memories at our annual Awards Presentation Night on Saturday June 1, 2024 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. We look forward to seeing old and new friends at this joyous evening. For ticket information, please visit www.ryanmorrisseyscholarship.com or email [email protected].

New Exhibition Opening Friday May 3 at the StoveFactory Gallery

“Inspired by the Sea” – works by Deidre Tao will open with a reception on May 3 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Visit taofineart.com for a peek at Deidre’s work.

The StoveFactory Gallery is located at 523 Medford Street, during events there is free parking in the lot at 511 Medford, in slots marked 511.

Visit artistsgroupofcharlestown.com for additional information.

Charlestown Based Artist Joe Caruso at the Art Complex Museum in Duxbury

“DIG” opens at the Art Complex Museum on May 12, 2024 and features artists: Joe Caruso, Jennifer Liston Munson, Christine Palmadessi and Marsha Odabashian. Joe Caruso is a Charlestown resident and a founding member of the Artist Group of Charlestown Gallery and Studios

Dig recalls traditions, events, and customs across a range of cultures. It values, preserves, and calls attention to what came before as we cope with the present and prepare for the future.

The opening reception will be held on Sunday, May 12 from 1-4 p.m. The exhibition will continue until August 11, 2024. The Art Complex Museum is located at 189 Alden Street in Duxbury. Admission to the exhibition is free. For more information, see the museum’s website www.artcomplex.org.