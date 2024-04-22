Wu Announces her 2024 Neighborhood Coffee Hour

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2024 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide from April 22 to June 26. Wu will be in Charlestown on Wednesday, April 24 at the Training Field (Winthrop Square) 55 Winthrop Street.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours offer a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

“Every neighborhood and every resident has their own diverse set of concerns that deserve to not only be heard, but to be acknowledged and addressed,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited for all of the conversations and connection that will come from Neighborhood Coffee Hours.”

Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will be at each Coffee Hour. Community members will have an opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will share updates on each neighborhood, including how many 311 cases have been resolved, streets repaired, as well as the City’s investments in housing, local businesses, and the arts. The City is again releasing a Community Input Survey, which provides an opportunity for constituents to ask questions and inform what will be presented during Coffee Hours with the Mayor. Last year, this proved to be a success, allowing constituents to hear directly from the Mayor and City leaders as they addressed concerns and answered constituents’ questions at each Coffee Hour event.

“Coffee Hours with the Mayor is an intentional effort to meet community members in the heart of their neighborhoods,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. “I encourage residents, including our youth, seniors, civic organizations, business owners, and local leaders to attend this neighborhood-centered event. Boston 311 will be present to connect residents to essential city services.”

Dunkin’ will be on-site with freshly brewed Iced Coffee and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Dunkin’ will have lawn games and gift card giveaways. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’. Individuals in attendance will receive a free flowering plant provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market.

“Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are vital for community engagement, allowing residents to share their thoughts directly. We’re grateful for their participation,” noted Ryan Woods, Commissioner of the Parks and Recreation Department. “These events not only foster dialogue but also mark the kickoff for our exciting summer calendar of events. From outdoor concerts to movies to arts and crafts workshops for kids, our programming breathes life into our parks, fulfilling our core mission of creating vibrant spaces for all to enjoy.”

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, or Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.