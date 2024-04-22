News Gardens for Charlestown Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony by Patriot-Bridge Staff • April 22, 2024 • 0 Comments Gardens for Charlestown had a major upgrade in the replacing of the old timbers, some that have been there since 1978, that served as dividers for the plots in the community garden with concrete. Shown above is the cutting of the ribbon to officially open the renovated Gardens for Charlestown Community Garden. Honoring John Beasley, who supported the community garden, is a plaque and flags of the United States and Charlestown. The old timbers that separated the garden plots have been replaced with concrete.