Gardens for Charlestown Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Please join Gardens for Charlestown, Mayor Michelle Wu, and our friends, supporters, and neighbors, as we celebrate the completion of our major infrastructure project. This project represents the largest capital investment in the Garden’s history. Our garden borders and retaining walls once badly deteriorated are now restored with stone blocks which are beautiful and sustainable.

The event will include remarks from our supporters, a formal ribbon cutting, and the unveiling of the John Beasley Memorial. Delicious baked goods and beverages will be available for those who attend. The event is free and open to the public, taking place this Saturday, April 13, at 10am sharp.

We are so grateful to our members, local supporters, and community goers who helped to make this day possible. The completion of this project helps us to continue to fulﬁll our mission by making the Gardens more structurally sound allowing for cultivation of the land for generations to come. In addition, we will continue use the green space to host many events and activities for the enjoyment of the community.

Gardens for Charlestown is open from dawn to dusk daily so please walk by and enjoy this beautiful sanctuary and explore the wonders of nature that it has to oﬀer. We are grateful to be a part of this community and we hope you will join us in this heart warming day of thanks. There is no charge to attend.

Established in 1978, Gardens for Charlestown is one of Boston’s oldest community gardens. Unusual in that it is open to the public daily from dawn to dusk, the property includes 65 individual garden plots and ample common areas with native plantings and walking paths. An entirely volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization, Gardens for Charlestown has a threefold mission: to preserve urban green space, to create opportunities for community gathering, and to teach kids and adults environmental sustainability and love of nature. The installation of an apiary has made the Gardens an even more welcoming home to pollinators and a source for some of the most delicious honey ever. Annual events like Lobster in the Garden and Creepy Halloween are neighborhood staples. A multi-year partnership with the Harvard- Kent School combined gardening with life science and reading for kindergarteners. More recently, GFC extended its outreach to all neighborhood children with story hours, the installation of its Discovery Trail, and events like Weatherfest that combine learning with family fun. For more information, contact Melanie Cevetello ([email protected])