News Briefs

Democratic 2024 Reorganization Meeting April 11

The Charlestown Democratic Ward Committee will hold its 2024 reorganization meeting at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library on Thursday, April 11, from 5:30-7:30pm, where it will greet new members and fill open committee positions. Please send any questions to Chair Missy Sikorski, [email protected].

Could you be the next Mayor of Charlestown?

All Roads Charlestown is keeping a favorite tradition alive, seeking candidates for Mayor of Charlestown for 2024. The Mayor of Charlestown is the only race you CAN buy with the title based on Community Fundraising. If you have lived in Charlestown for 5 or more years, are 21+ and agree to the duties of the Mayor, you can enter the race. Obligations are related to Community Events with All Roads Charlestown. For more information contact [email protected]

The Return of 100 Prizes Plus!

It’s Back! After a 5 year break the Daughters of Isabella #1 are bringing back their raffle fundraiser.

Join the fun at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 545 Medford St on Monday April 15 – doors open at 6p.m. with the first raffle at 7:30 p.m. All winners go back into the pots for more chances to win more prizes. Proceeds help the Daughters support Charlestowns non-profits.

Up Next at the StoveFactory Gallery

Spring is in full swing at the Artists Group of Charlestown’a StoveFactory Gallery. Clean Slate – The Spring Show will be open April 6 & 7 and April 13 & 14 from 12 -5 p.m. each day. Shop for new decor or a gift, or just enjoy some time admiring the new works from talented area artists. On Friday April 12, join art historian Judith Curtis to discover untold stories of early 20th century women artists of the North Shore. Doors open at 5 pm, Complimentary refreshments, Tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/856385882227?aff=oddtdtcreator. Enjoy the current exhibition in the StoveFactory Gallery prior to and after the lecture; “Clean Slate: A Juried Exhibition Inspired by the Change of Season.” This lecture is made possible by the Charlestown Community Impact Fund. “There and Back Again: an Exploration”, paintings by Dianne Smith Dolan and Carol Schweigert will end the month of April with a reception Friday April 19, 5-8 p.m. Show will be open Saturday and Sunday April 20 & 21 from 11a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday April 25 and Sunday April 28 from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists Talks and closing reception: Sunday April 28 3-4 p.m. “Inspired by the Sea” – works by Deidre Tao will open with a reception on May 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. Visit taofineart.com for a peek at Deidre’s work.

The StoveFactory Gallery is located at 523 Medford Street, during events there is free parking in the lot at 511 Medford, in slots marked 511.

Visit artistsgroupofcharlestown.com for additional information.

Taste of Charlestown – Supporting Good Shepherd’s Student Foundation

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have all your favorite local restaurant spots under one roof? On Saturday, April 27th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Good Shepherd School will be hosting its annual fundraiser also known as ‘Taste of Charlestown’ at Foundation Kitchen located at 32 Cambridge Street in Charlestown. Sample delicious bites from all the Charlestown favorites – from Brewer’s Fork to Prima to Warren Tavern and even, The Bacon Truck! Enjoy drinks while catching up with fellow neighbors and dance the night away with music provided by Karson Tager of Mix 104.1. There will be opportunities to bid on exciting packages from the silent auction, enter basket raffles (think: epic movie and pizza nights!), and participate in a live auction for artwork created by the school’s students.Learn more at: gsscharlestown.org/toc. If you’re a local business and are interested in donating to Taste of Charlestown, don’t hesitate to contact Jessica at [email protected] or DM @gsscharlestown on Instagram!

Spotlight your Historic House on the CPS House Tour

The Charlestown Preservation Society hosts a historic home tour in September and is inviting Charlestown homeowners to join them. The learn more about the event and showcase your home, email [email protected].