Bunker Hill Monument Association Announces Children’s Booklet

Special to Patriot-Bridge

A local nonprofit whose mission it is to promote the history and significance of the Bunker Hill Monument has announced they have contracted with a popular New England author and illustrator to write a booklet about the Bunker Hill Monument and the Battle of Bunker Hill.

The Bunker Hill Monument Association is the Nation’s oldest monument association, celebrating its Bicentennial in 2023. The Association’s Board were discussing ideas to promote and celebrate the upcoming 200th Anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the monument and the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, both will take place in 2025.

Director Kevin Burke, who grew up in Charlestown, remembered as a young boy he would recite facts about the monument to tourists. The idea to have a book for children about the Bunker Hill Monument’s history followed.

In researching the idea for a children’s booklet the Association discovered a children’s booklet about the history of Portsmouth, N.H., titled, ‘The Portsmouth Time Machine.’ The format and style were exactly what they were looking for. The children’s booklet, ‘The Bunker Hill Time Machine,’ will be ready for distribution before the celebrations of 2025..

The Bunker Hill Monument Association is asking for donations and sponsors to help fund the cost of design, printing, and distribution. Please consider making a donation by contacting Kevin Burke,

Director of the Bunker Hill monument Association, at :(617)-947-8162 or via email at [email protected].