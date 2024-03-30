CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Meeting, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 7 p.m. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, from 7-9 P.M at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Agenda: an update from Councilor Coletta, a presentation by Marguerite Wynter, Director of Partnerships & Engagement Now + There, and Marissa Zampino, Community Organizer Mystic River Watershed. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.

CNC’s 250th Commemoration of the Revolutionary War Committee, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 7 p.m. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s 250th Commemoration of the Revolutionary War Committee will hold an in-person public meeting at the BPD Community Room, 20 Vine Steet, on Wednesday, April 3, at 7:00 PM. The sole agenda item is preparations for the 250th Commemoration of the Revolutionary War. Please bring your questions to the meeting or email Sean Boyle at [email protected].