Artists’ Group of Charlestown kicks off their 2024 events with ‘Clean Slate’

On Friday, March 22, the StoveFactory Gallery re-opens with the Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC) 2024 Spring Exhibition entitled Clean Slate.

This exhibition is curated by AGC Member/StoveFactory Gallery Committee Member, Sioux Gerow, and will include a body of work of art from all forms of media. Clean Slate is a juried exhibition inspired by the change of season. The goal of this exhibition is to present artwork that embodies newness in growth, potential and emergence. More than 150 submissions from nearly 60 artists in an open and public call for art were considered.

Clean Slate also includes two special Guest Jurors, Martha Starr and Kathrine Hackle. Both are AGC Members, StoveFactory Artists, and members of the StoveFactory Gallery Committee. With Sioux, they helped aid in the difficult task of reviewing all of the art submissions, and helped ensure that the pieces in the exhibition fit in the theme of the show and were high quality.

Clean Slate opens with a reception on Friday, March 22nd from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. It will continue to run the following Saturdays and Sundays March 23rd & 24th, April 6th & 7th, and April 13th & 14th, from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Closed Easter weekend, March 30th and 31st.

The StoveFactory Gallery is a 950-square foot space in a renovated 19th century factory building with exposed beam ceilings, white walls, and windows, at 523 Medford Street, Charlestown.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC), a non-profit organization, was founded in 1996. With grants, generous donors, and dedicated member volunteers, the AGC exists to fulfill its mission: to showcase artists’ works and to promote high-quality cultural programming for the local community. The StoveFactory Gallery and Studios are the home of the Artists’ Group of Charlestown, where almost all of their programming is held.