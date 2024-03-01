Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Resident Named to Dean’s List

Dean College is pleased to announce that Katherine Moody of Charlestown has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Stravinskas Receives Degree From Georgia Tech

Brian Stravinskas of Charlestown has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Stravinskas was among approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 265th Commencement exercises Dec. 15 – 16, 2023, at McCamish Pavilion.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1.3 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.