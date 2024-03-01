Charlestown Native Awarded Warrior of the Week

By Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Scanlan, a native of Charlestown, Massachusetts, was awarded Warrior of the Week while assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Scanlan (fourth from the left) is presented the Warrior of the Week award as crew members look on.

PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.

Scanlan graduated from East Boston High School in 2017.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Charlestown.

“Growing up, I learned that everyone appreciates hard work,” said Scanlan.

Scanlan joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Scanlan serves as a quartermaster.

“I joined the Navy because I needed a purpose,” said Scanlan. “I wanted something to strive for and to be a part of.”

According to the Navy, PCU John F. Kennedy is the second aircraft carrier in the Ford Class, the first new class in more than 40 years.

PCU John F. Kennedy is also the second aircraft carrier to honor President John F. Kennedy. The first USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier served the fleet for over 50 years before decommissioning in 2007.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Scanlan serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the Nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Scanlan has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is advancing to petty officer second class and earning my Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification,” said Scanlan. “I’ve overcome many, many adversities in my first three years in the Navy that have made me mentally tougher.”

Scanlan can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means being part of a team and a family,” said Scanlan. “That is the most precious thing in the world.”