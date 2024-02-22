DiDomenico Celebrates and Joins Supporters of Head Start Programs

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined Head Start advocates from across Massachusetts for Head Start Day at the State House. Over 300 Head Start program staff, parents, advocates, and partners gathered in the State House to celebrate the important and impactful work that Head Start programs do in every corner of Massachusetts and ensure the state continues to fund this essential program.

Shown (Left to right) Beth Ann Strollo, Kate Warren Barnes, Latoya Gayle (Neighborhood Villages), Senator Sal DiDomenico, and Sharon Scott Chandler.

Senator Sal DiDomenico meets with Head Start advocates.

“I have and will continue to advocate for state funding for Head Start so children across our state can access high-quality early education, and comprehensive wraparound services including health, mental health, nutrition, and family support,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I also had the pleasure of talking with staff and parents from ABCD Head Start sites in my district. As a parent and a person who went through Head Start as a child, I know how critical these programs are for our families, our communities, and our economy.” DiDomenico was also happy to spend time with Michelle Haimowitz – Executive Director at Massachusetts Head Start Association, Sharon Scott Chandler – President/CEO of Action for Boston Community Development, Flossy Calderón – VP of Head Start & Children’s Services, Kate Warren Barnes – VP of Policy and Government Relations at Jumpstart, Latoya Gayle – Senior Director of Advocacy at Neighborhood Villages, and Beth Ann Strollo – CEO of Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc.