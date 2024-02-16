USS Constitution Open for Presidents’ Day

USS Constitution is scheduled to be open for public visitation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 19, for Presidents’ Day

The public will be able to view a 21-gun salute, commemorating the holiday, aboard USS Constitution at approximately 12 p.m.

President George Washington, whose birthday the holiday celebrates, named the ship after the document that defines our nation.

Tours will be available every half hour with the final tour of the day beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Guests will be guided across the ship’s deck by an active-duty Sailor knowledgeable on the ship’s 226 years of history.

USS Constitution is normally open to free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.