Old North Church & Historic Site Opens Its Doors During February School Vacation

Known for “one if by land, and two if by sea,” and the midnight ride of Paul Revere, the legacy of Boston’s oldest surviving church as a symbol of American independence and active citizenship is discussed in history and civics classrooms nationwide. During February School Vacation, Old North Church & Historic Site will open its doors to visitors who will get an in-depth look into our nation’s founding while also discovering the origins of Old North Church and its role in shaping America’s past and present.

Located in the heart of Boston’s North End neighborhood, visitors can follow the famous Freedom Trail to the national landmark, which was designated a Site of Conscious by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience in 2023. With a new exhibit, group and self-guided tours, and retail experience featuring American-made products from BIPOC- and women-owned businesses, the Old North campus offers something for everyone.

The historic site, which is typically closed to the public during the winter season, will be open Feb. 17 through Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday). General admission tickets, which are offered at $5 per person, include a self-guided tour of the church’s sanctuary, a new exhibit, and the chance to ask questions to knowledgeable Educators. A special $10 bundle includes general admission, a self-guided tour of the historic crypt where 1,100 bodies are buried, and an immersive audio guide. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit: www.oldnorth.com.