News in Brief

55th Michael P. Quinn Dinner Dance Set for April 6

As we mourned the death of Michael P. Quinn, who was killed in action in 8/29/1969, 28 miles south of De Nang RVN, serving with the 2nd battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division. How would we perpetuate this 23-year-old valiant? A graduate of St. Francis De Sales 1960, with his friend Ed Doherty. On to Boston Latin School, class of 1964, and receiving his bachelor’s degree and Marine Commission, from the College of the Holy Cross 1968. Our mission was to establish a college scholarship in his name on 9/8/1969. He will celebrate our 55th annual scholarship dinner dance on 4/6/2024, at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St., Charlestown, MA commencing at 6:15 p.m. We will be saluting the 2023 Quinn Scholar, Colleen Buckley, matriculating at the University of New Hampshire, with the class of 2027. Our featured speaker is Brigadier General Farrell J. Sullivan, Training Command, U.S.M.C. This year’s program book will be dedicated to the first Quinn Scholar, Robert Irgens, Boston College graduate, 1974.

Quinn Scholarship Applications Due April 15

The 2024 Michael P Quinn Scholarship applications are due April 15.

The following requirements must be met to apply for the scholarship: must be a resident of Charlestown for the past four years; and the applicant must be a graduate with the Class of 2024

Please be advised this scholarship award is for $16,000 for the recipients first year of college only. Applications can be picked up at Guidance Department at Charlestown High, Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy, and the Boys & Girls Club, the Charlestown Branch Library, and Malden Catholic High School.

If you have any questions regarding the scholarship, call Ronan J FitzPatrick at 617-242-5493 or email [email protected].