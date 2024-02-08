News in Brief

Atlantic Works Gallery Announces Its February Show

Atlantic Works Gallery (AWG), the East Boston artist-run collaborative space for art and ideas, announced that as part of its traditional new year’s focus on its newest members, Renato Viganego will have a solo show in February: Lo Inmenso…Cotidiano. Bodegones. The Immense…Daily. Still Lifes. Viganego will show work that revolves around the still life and human figure where the oil paint on the canvas plays an essential part of the piece. The show will open Saturday, February 3 and will run until Saturday, February 24. There will be an opening reception on February 3 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m., and a “Third Thursday” reception at the gallery on February 15, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

“My inspiration comes from emotion,” says the Columbian-born artist. “From my emotion, the line is infinite, the drawing is my language and the drawing is a faithful response of emotion and nothing can be truer.”

Viganego’s compositions, painted in oil on linen, focus on everyday objects: jars, vases, vessels, dishes, cups, sugar bowls, milk pitchers, crystal plates. “For me it is important to always keep smaller details in context of the larger forms,” he said.

Lo Inmenso…Cotidiano. Bodegones. The Immense…Daily. Still Lifes (details)

• Show opens Saturday, February 3; Reception 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

• “Third Thursday”; February 15, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

• Show closes Saturday, February 24

Atlantic Works Gallery, 80 Border Street, Boston, MA 02128, now in its twenty-first year, is an artist-run collaborative space for art and ideas located in East Boston. The gallery is open to the public every Friday and Saturday, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. For private viewing, contact [email protected]. For more information, visit https://atlanticworks.org.