News Courageous Sailing’s Summer Program Registration Runs Through February 15 by Patriot-Bridge Staff • February 8, 2024 • 0 Comments It might still be winter, but at Courageous Sailing, it’s time to plan for a summer of sailing, learning, science, friendship, and fun. Families interested in enrolling children (aged 8 through approximately 15) in the Steps To Lead summer sailing program are invited to enter the registration lottery, which is open until February 15. Courses range from the one-week Step 1, in which beginner sailors try out sailing with an instructor aboard, to the three-week Step 5, in which advanced students sail small dinghies independently. Full or partial scholarships are available based on need; over half of summer students participate for free. More information and the registration link can be found at courageoussailing.org/youth-programming. Join Courageous Sailing at Jamaica Pond or back on the newly repaired Pier 4 in the Navy Yard this season!