Coming to Charlestown, Two Exceptional Evenings of Faith, Hope and Love

The Charlestown Catholic Collaborative welcomes TV Star Frank Runyeon for a Lenten Mission for three performances on two nights at St. Mary’s Church, at 55 Warren St., Charlestown.

Signs! The Gospel of John, on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m.

The Sermon of the Mount and Hollywood v. Faith on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m.

Signs is a one man play, staged with dramatic lighting and entertaining audience interaction. Its text is the first eleven chapters of the Gospel of John, translated into contemporary American speech. As characters and settings and lights constantly shift, the Gospel engages the audience’s imaginations, surprises them flashes of humor, and drives relentlessly forward with all the dramatic suspense you would expect from great theatre.

The Sermon on the Mount sets the story in a new revealing new setting, as told by the apostle Matthew to the church in Antioch, shortly after the Roman army has burned Jerusalem to the ground. In the end, all those present have the sense that this sermon is about them. In some mysterious way… that they, too must decide, as did the crowd on the mountain, what they will go do now… for they have their own part to play in this “story.”

Hollywood v. Faith. The performance is followed by a half hour in which Frank discusses, with humor, the very different values the media are teaching us, and the choices we face daily as Americans and people of faith.

Frank Runyeon has won national acclaim for his work as a translator and performer of Biblical texts.

For more than 25 years, Frank has performed the gospel for hundreds of thousands of people in almost every state in America, earning rave reviews from critics, scholars, and church leaders of every denomination. He is regularly reviewed as “the best speaker we have ever heard” by students and faculty at private and public schools across the nation. He is perhaps still best known, however, for his many roles on television.

He starred for seven years as Steve Andropoulos on As the World Turns opposite Meg Ryan, a storyline that garnered the second highest ratings in the history of daytime television. He next appeared for four years as Father Michael Donnelly on the Emmy award-winning Santa Barbara, and as tycoon Simon Romero on General Hospital, opposite Emma Samms. Frank has also guest-starred in recurring roles on Falcon Crest as chess genius Jovan Dmytryk, on Melrose Place as Father Tom, on All My Children as Forrest Williams, and on L.A. LAW as talk-show host Brooks Tapman.

All ages are most welcome! Admission is a free-will offering.

St. Mary’s Church, at 55 Warren Street, is handicapped accessible.

For more information, call the offices at 617-242-4664, or go to charlestowncatholic.org.

The Charlestown Catholic Collaborative consists of the parishes of St. Mary- St. Catherine of Siena and St. Francis de Sales.