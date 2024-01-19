Rockland Trust Launches its 20th Annual Scholarship Program

Rockland Trust is pleased to announce the launch of its 20th Annual Scholarship Program, which is open to students who are enrolling in a part-time or full-time post-secondary studies for the first time at an accredited two or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year (2024-2025). Rockland Trust will award up to sixteen $3,000 renewable scholarships this year. Applications are available online at RocklandTrust.com/Scholarship.

“For two decades, our scholarship program has enabled hundreds of local students to advance their journey through post-secondary education,” said Andrea Borowiecki, Vice President of Charitable Giving & Community Engagement. “Each year, we’re inspired by the ambition and talent of the students as they work toward their goals, ultimately bettering our communities.”

Applications will be considered based on financial need, academic performance, and unusual personal or family circumstances. Applicants must reside in a county Rockland Trust serves. To learn more about guidelines, eligibility criteria, and access the application, please visit RocklandTrust.com/Scholarship.

The Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation’s mission is to strengthen the communities served by the Bank. We enable individuals and their families to access opportunity and improve the quality of their lives. To date, the Foundation has distributed more than $26 million in grants to qualified non-profit organizations in the communities served by Rockland Trust. For information about the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation, please visit www.RocklandTrust.com/CharitableGiving.