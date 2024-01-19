CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Basic Services – Sullivan Sq. Underpass Meeting, Thursday, January 18, 2024, 7 PM.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Basic Services Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, January 18, 2024, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The sole agenda item is the Sullivan Square Underpass. A presentation by the Boston Transportation and the Boston Public Works Departments will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the project.