Celebrate Black History Month on Freedom Trail African-American Patriots Tours

Freedom Trail Foundation’s acclaimed African-American Patriots Tours celebrate the African-American patriots that played a vital role in the start of the American Revolution in Boston and in the formation of our country. Led by 18th-century costumed guides, tour-goers have the opportunity to view history through the eyes of these courageous men and women throughout Black History Month in February.

African-American Patriots® Tours begin on Saturday, February 3, and are held regularly in February on Saturdays and Sundays departing at 10:45 a.m. from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center. Revolutionary figures such as Crispus Attucks, Phillis Wheatley, Prince Hall, Peter Salem, and others come to life during these 90-minute walking tours while zigzagging through the Freedom Trail – Boston’s iconic 2.5-mile brick trail leading to 16 nationally significant historic sites. African-American Patriots Tours invite visitors and residents alike to discover the immense contributions of black Bostonians during the American Revolution and beyond, as the stories unfold along Boston’s historic red-lined path. Hear about the sacrifices these patriots made, the battles they fought, and the legacies they left behind, as well as the stories of significant abolitionists and civil rights activists in Boston’s history.

African-American Patriots® Tours are ideal for groups, schools, residents and those visiting the city. Public tour tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center at $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $8 for children under 12 years old. Tickets may also be purchased online at TheFreedomTrail.org. The African-American Patriots® Tours are also available year-round for groups as private tours.

Other events and programs celebrating Black History Month are held at official Freedom Trail sites. For information regarding Freedom Trail events and programs, tickets, reservations, group rates or questions, please call (617) 357-8300 or visit TheFreedomTrail.org.