CNC Meeting Sets

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 7 PM. The CNC Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Wednesday, January 17, at 7 PM, at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, Charlestown. The sole agenda item will be the 10 Thompson Square redevelopment. A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the proposed project.

CNC Meeting, Thursday, January 18, 2024, 7 PM. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, January 18, 2024, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The sole agenda item is the Sullivan Square Underpass. A presentation by the Boston Transportation and the Boston Public Works Departments will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the project.