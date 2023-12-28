CHS and CPS To Commemorate Charlestown Tea Burning Event

Everyone knows about the famous Boston Tea Party, which grandly celebrated its 250th Anniversary last weekend, but not many know about the Charlestown Tea Burning. The Charlestown Historical Society (CHS) and Charlestown Preservation Society (CPS), together with the Bunker Hill 250 Commission, will host an event at the Bunker Hill Museum at 1 p.m. on December 31, 2023 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Charlestown Tea Burning event that took place in December 1773.

A pivotal moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution and virtually unknown to most historians, this milestone will be honored with a talk by James Fichter, author of Tea: Consumption, Politics and Revolution, 1773-1776 The Charlestown Tea Burning, the “after party” of the infamous Tea Party on December 16, 1773, stands as a powerful symbol of resistance against unjust taxation and played a crucial role in shaping the course of American history. James Fichter, author of the acclaimed book “Tea,” reflects on its significance, stating, “The Charlestown Tea Burning epitomizes the fierce determination of colonial Americans to challenge oppressive policies, setting the stage for the broader revolutionary movement.” In his book he details that on December 25, 1773 the merchants in Charlestown, Massachusetts resolved not to sell tea and formed a buyback scheme and gathered tea from Townies to publicly burn three days later, rather than dump the tea in the harbor.

“Our commemoration of the Charlestown Tea Burning serves as a poignant reminder of the courage and unity of Townies centuries ago, said Julie Hall, president of the Charlestown Historical Society and co-founder of Bunker Hill 250. “The Charlestown Tea Burning not only marks a historical turning point but also underscores the resilience of a community committed to the ideals of freedom and self-determination.” Amanda Zettel, president of the Charlestown Preservation Society and co-founder of Bunker Hill 250 added, “The Charlestown Tea Burning helps understand the roots of the American Revolution and has never been celebrated before in a meaningful way. We are proud to bring awareness to Charlestown’s involvement in the road to revolution.”

The Charlestown Historical Society and Charlestown Preservation Society invites the community to join in the commemorative activities, including a tea tasting, on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Museum, to honor the spirit of rebellion that ignited the flames of independence and hopefully shed light on the local heroes who took part in this iconic act of defiance.

For more information about the Charlestown Tea Burning commemoration event, please text Julie Hall at 617-216-9511.