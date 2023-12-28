Charlestown Library Announces Events for January

This January, The Charlestown Public Library will have the following events at the local Branch of the Boston Public Library:

• Children’s Musical Performances with Evan Haller from Music at the Blissful, Friday , January 5, 12 and 26 at 11:00 am

• Storytime and Sing Along with Librarian Lena, every Wednesday at 11:00 am

• BTU Homework Help with Mr. O’Brien, Mondays and Thursdays 4:00-6:00 pm

• Unsolved America Northeast true crime lecture with Historian Chris Daley, Thursday, January 11 at 6:00-7:30 pm

• Meet and Greet with Allison and Therapy Dog Penny, Saturday January 20 at 11:00-12:00am

• Access to Books in the Context of Mass Incarceration lecture, Thurs. January 25th at 6:00 pm

The work continues on our elevator, which should be done shortly after New Years. As of Saturday, January 6th the library will close at 5:00 pm on Saturdays instead of 2:00 pm. Merry Christmas and best wishes for a great 2024!